UK picks up pair of football transfers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Mark Stoops and company did a little bit of shopping in the transfer portal this weekend.

The Wildcats added a pair of transfers on Saturday, one on each side of the ball.

On defense, Northern Illinois transfer Deveren Rayner announced that he’ll be coming to Lexington on his social media Saturday afternoon.

Rayner was among the Huskies’ leaders defensively with 71 tackles in just eight games. He has 176 in his career in DeKalb.

On offense, West Virginia transfer offensive lineman Dylan Ray announced that he is committed to Kentucky, giving some depth to the Big Blue Wall.

He made the announcement on Twitter on Saturday morning after two years at WVU.

First off I want to thank West Virginia University, Coach Joseph and Coach Moore for everything they have done for me throughout the past 2 years.



With that being said I am happy to announce my commitment to University of Kentucky!!! 🔵⚪️ #BBN pic.twitter.com/9Y1B6Ysr1y — Dylan Ray (@dylanray22) May 13, 2023

Ray was used in 32 snaps for the Mountaineers in 2022.

