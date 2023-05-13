UK picks up pair of football transfers

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 11 p.m. on Saturday
By John Lowe
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Mark Stoops and company did a little bit of shopping in the transfer portal this weekend.

The Wildcats added a pair of transfers on Saturday, one on each side of the ball.

On defense, Northern Illinois transfer Deveren Rayner announced that he’ll be coming to Lexington on his social media Saturday afternoon.

Rayner was among the Huskies’ leaders defensively with 71 tackles in just eight games. He has 176 in his career in DeKalb.

On offense, West Virginia transfer offensive lineman Dylan Ray announced that he is committed to Kentucky, giving some depth to the Big Blue Wall.

He made the announcement on Twitter on Saturday morning after two years at WVU.

Ray was used in 32 snaps for the Mountaineers in 2022.

