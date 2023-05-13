Reece Davidson picks up first D1 offer

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - As a strong, older core of Jaguars leaves for college, the younger core is already thinking about college.

North Laurel freshman guard Reece Davidson announced on Friday that he received his first NCAA Division I offer from Eastern Kentucky.

Thankful to receive an offer from Eastern Kentucky University!! Thanks Coach Hamilton for my first D1 offer @EKUHoops pic.twitter.com/GJmRVb2mWq — Reece Davidson (@ReeceDavidson26) May 12, 2023

Davidson, the younger brother to Cumberlands commit Ryan, averaged 2.7 points per game in limited minutes this past season.

