Reece Davidson picks up first D1 offer

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By John Lowe
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - As a strong, older core of Jaguars leaves for college, the younger core is already thinking about college.

North Laurel freshman guard Reece Davidson announced on Friday that he received his first NCAA Division I offer from Eastern Kentucky.

Davidson, the younger brother to Cumberlands commit Ryan, averaged 2.7 points per game in limited minutes this past season.

