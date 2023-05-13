Murder suspect in custody after shooting in Pike County, victim’s name released

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Jennifer K. Perkins, Buddy Forbes and Cameron Aaron
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHELPS, Ky. (WYMT) - A suspect has been arrested after a shooting in the Phelps community Friday morning.

Shortly before 8 a.m., Kentucky State Police Troopers said they responded to a home on State Highway 194E in the Jamboree community.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

They said William Working, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pike County Coroner’s Office.

The suspect, later identified in an arrest citation as 19-year-old Sterlin Justice, is said to have left the scene, sending Kentucky State Police troopers on an hours-long search. Trooper Michael Coleman, PAO for Post 9, said Justice was found less than five miles away and taken into police custody.

According to the arrest citation, “there was probable cause to charge Sterlin Justice with murder,” so he was taken to the Pike County Detention Center.

Officials said there were no other reported injuries and no remaining danger to the Phelps community.

Pike County Schools Superintendent Reed Adkins says Phelps High School was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure and the lockdown was lifted at 12:29 p.m. Coleman said an assisted living facility in the area also went into lockdown for safety purposes.

The shooting remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug arrests
Seven arrested on drug charges in Knox County
Portion of US 23 in Pikeville shut down due to collision
One dead after Pikeville wreck shut down multiple lanes of US 23
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky State Police
KSP investigating missing person case in Floyd County
Beth Boyle is trying to return home to Kentucky after suffering a medical emergency in Missouri.
Ky. woman trying to return home for treatment after surviving cardiac arrest while traveling

Latest News

Library-funded snack bags will also be handed out for children to take home.
‘We see a lot of need’: Lawrence County Public Library gearing up for summer feeding program
Summer Feeding - Jordan 6
Summer Feeding - Jordan 6
Parallel investigations underway following horse deaths at Churchill Downs
Parallel investigations underway following horse deaths at Churchill Downs
Why weren’t UofL singers allowed to perform ‘My Old Kentucky Home’ at the Derby?
Why weren’t UofL singers allowed to perform ‘My Old Kentucky Home’ at the Derby?