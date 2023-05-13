Murder suspect in custody after shooting in Pike County, victim’s name released

PHELPS, Ky. (WYMT) - A suspect has been arrested after a shooting in the Phelps community Friday morning.

Shortly before 8 a.m., Kentucky State Police Troopers said they responded to a home on State Highway 194E in the Jamboree community.

They said William Working, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pike County Coroner’s Office.

The suspect, later identified in an arrest citation as 19-year-old Sterlin Justice, is said to have left the scene, sending Kentucky State Police troopers on an hours-long search. Trooper Michael Coleman, PAO for Post 9, said Justice was found less than five miles away and taken into police custody.

According to the arrest citation, “there was probable cause to charge Sterlin Justice with murder,” so he was taken to the Pike County Detention Center.

Officials said there were no other reported injuries and no remaining danger to the Phelps community.

Pike County Schools Superintendent Reed Adkins says Phelps High School was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure and the lockdown was lifted at 12:29 p.m. Coleman said an assisted living facility in the area also went into lockdown for safety purposes.

The shooting remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police.

