Letcher County town hosts annual festival showing strength in community

BLACKEY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Letcher County town devastated by the July 2022 flood hosted their annual festival.

Blackey was one of the many towns damaged by flood water. After months of repairs, folks put together “Blackey Days,” which honored all of the hard work they have put in.

Blackey Improvement Committee Co-Chair Mary Gail Adams said the festival proves how strong their community is.

”We’re very close. We’re very family oriented. We all pretty much know each other, and it’s been going on for over 50 years,” Adams said.

There are still repairs going on in the town along with people trying to preserve what was lost.

