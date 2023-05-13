Knott Central provides update on football field project

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By John Lowe
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - After some speculation, Knott County Schools released an update on the football field project on Friday.

According to a release posted to Facebook, KCC’s new athletic facility (complete with new turf, bleachers, concession stand and renovated restrooms) will be split into two project bids.

One bid will include the turf, the other will be all other aspects of the upgrades.

The statement did not include a timetable for project completion, but did say that students will be able to utilize the facility during the 2023 football season.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sterlin Justice, 19, of Stopover, was arrested Friday, charged with murder after a shooting...
Murder suspect in custody after shooting in Pike County, victim’s name released
Drug arrests
Seven arrested on drug charges in Knox County
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky State Police
KSP investigating missing person case in Floyd County
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Authorities release blood alcohol level of alleged drunken driver in crash that killed newlywed bride
The Pulaski County circuit court clerk could face the possibility of being removed from his...
Pulaski County circuit court clerk facing possible removal from position

Latest News

Reece Davidson averaged 2.7 points per game in 2022-23.
Reece Davidson picks up first D1 offer
Connor Hopkins - 6
Connor Hopkins - 6
Ryan Rose - 6
Ryan Rose - 6
Ryan Rose signs with Asbury University.
Ryan Rose signs with Asbury