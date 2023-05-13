Knott Central provides update on football field project

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - After some speculation, Knott County Schools released an update on the football field project on Friday.

According to a release posted to Facebook, KCC’s new athletic facility (complete with new turf, bleachers, concession stand and renovated restrooms) will be split into two project bids.

One bid will include the turf, the other will be all other aspects of the upgrades.

The statement did not include a timetable for project completion, but did say that students will be able to utilize the facility during the 2023 football season.

