HCTC golf scramble brings in scholarship money for technical students

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Hazard Community and Technical College staff hosted their first golf scramble in more than a decade Saturday.

More than 50 businesses sponsored the golf scramble, and dozens participated.

HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon said they are excited about the turn out, and what could develop from it.

”We’ve had our instructors and folks from our technical campus here representing our various technical programs. So, they’re here to talk to folks that might be interested in electrical technology, heavy equipment, welding, construction,” said Dr. Lindon.

The college raised more than $20,000, which will go toward technical program scholarships.

