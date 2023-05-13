HCTC golf scramble brings in scholarship money for technical students

HCTC golf scramble
HCTC golf scramble(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Hazard Community and Technical College staff hosted their first golf scramble in more than a decade Saturday.

More than 50 businesses sponsored the golf scramble, and dozens participated.

HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon said they are excited about the turn out, and what could develop from it.

”We’ve had our instructors and folks from our technical campus here representing our various technical programs. So, they’re here to talk to folks that might be interested in electrical technology, heavy equipment, welding, construction,” said Dr. Lindon.

The college raised more than $20,000, which will go toward technical program scholarships.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sterlin Justice, 19, of Stopover, was arrested Friday, charged with murder after a shooting...
Murder suspect in custody after shooting in Pike County, victim’s name released
Drug arrests
Seven arrested on drug charges in Knox County
Man faces charges after shooting
Man faces charges after shooting
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky State Police
KSP investigating missing person case in Floyd County
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Authorities release blood alcohol level of alleged drunken driver in crash that killed newlywed bride

Latest News

MOTHER'S DAY (GRAY - GENERIC IMAGE)
Watching spotty Mother’s Day storms
Blackey Days festival
Letcher County town hosts annual festival showing strength in community
Austin Reed, battling brain cancer, crosses the finish line with his mom and Grey Matters...
Grey Matters 5K/10K brings heartfelt stories and the community together
Hundreds participate in Central Kentucky Heart Walk
Hundreds participate in Central Kentucky Heart Walk