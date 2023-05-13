Grey Matters 5K/10K brings heartfelt stories and the community together

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Dozens gathered on a sunny Saturday morning to bring awareness to a cause that has not gotten a lot of attention.

“Only two percent of research dollars go to brain cancer research, and of the two percent, only four percent goes to pediatric brain cancer research,” said Grey Matters co-founder and WYMT Forecaster Brandon Robinson, who is a brain cancer survivor.

Having a race brings awareness, but to Robinson, hearing stories from people experiencing the pain opens even more eyes.

So this year’s honoree was Austin Reed, who is currently battling brain cancer.

“Austin’s story is so special because he’s overcame so much in his life already, just to be impacted again by a disease that can work so fast, by the time you got it beat back, it’s back again,” Brandon Robinson said.

So, before the race even started, participants heard Austin Reed’s story from the perspective of himself and family members.

The story drew tears down from the eyes of people listening.

“This means a lot to me, just being here because not only does it raise awareness for myself, but it raises awareness for other victims and other people,” Reed said.

Knowing Reed’s testimony, the focus was no longer on what participants were doing, but why they were doing it.

“He was my roommate in college. He’s from my hometown. So, it means a lot to me to be here supporting him, supporting his family,” race participant Logan Campbell said.

Once Austin Reed crossed the finish line with the help of Brandon Robinson and members of his family, it was a reminder of the courage he and others battling brain cancer have.

“It helps me know that I’m not alone, but they’re not alone either,” Reed said.

You can read more stories from people battling brain cancer on the Grey Matters Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.