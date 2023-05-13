Cassidy Rowe hosts basketball camp at Shelby Valley

By John Lowe
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s been a busy offseason for the Kentucky women’s basketball team, but one of their younger members returned home for the weekend.

UK and former Shelby Valley guard Cassidy Rowe returned home to host a basketball camp at Valley Elementary School.

”It means the world to me because my community, my hometown, it’s everything to me,” Rowe said. “This is where I grew up with not a lot of resources or opportunities to have professional trainers or stuff like that. I was lucky enough to have my dad work with me and taught me what I know. So I’m just trying to share what I’ve learned with people in the mountains because they might not get the exposure to that unless they travel so it really means the world to me to be able to do this.”

Rowe taught kids basketball basics such as proper dribbling, free throw shooting, and other fundamentals. She scored six points in 53 minutes played for UK during the 2022-23 season.

