Williamson City Council votes to limit Mayor’s power after allegations from the U.S. Department of Labor

By Matt Lackritz
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - At a Williamson City Council meeting Thursday night, board members voted to take away part of the Mayor’s power, focusing on his financial oversight after allegations from the United States Department of Labor (DOL).

This means Mayor Charles Hatfield’s power to write checks and transfer monies on behalf of the city has been limited.

City Attorney Nathan Brown read a resolution laying out the allegations centering around the Williamson Memorial Hospital LLC employee benefit plan.

“The DOL alleged Hatfield engaged in a practice where he withheld employee contributions from the health plan participants’ paychecks,” he said. “The DOL alleges that the plan participants and beneficiaries were billed at least $703,398.44 for medical services that were uncovered due solely to the fact that they lacked insurance coverage. The members of Council hereby remove any and all financial oversight for the mayor of Charles Hatfield for the duration of his term or to otherwise be restored by the Council.”

Mayor Hatfield shared this statement with us following the city council meeting. “In regard to the council’s action, they acted hastily and prematurely. In just a little more time, everything will be revealed.”

Members of the City Council declined to comment after the meeting ended.

The entirety of the resolution can be watched in the video below:

Resolution read at Williamson City Council meeting to limit mayor's power

