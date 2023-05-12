Wasioto Winds Golf Course set to reopen following February flood
Published: May. 11, 2023
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A popular Southeast Kentucky golf course is set to reopen Friday following flood damage.
Management said a large portion of the course was covered with mud and high water following heavy rain in February.
“Special thanks to the golf maintenance crew and volunteer helpers in the repair efforts. The course is ready for play,” a post read on Facebook.
