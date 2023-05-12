United Way: 22% of Kentucky child care facilities could be forced to permanently close

Metro United Way, along with city leaders, honored child care providers in Louisville, but pointed out some of the challenges child care is facing.
By Sean Baute
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday was national Child Care Provider Appreciation Day, as recognized by the City of Louisville.

Metro United Way President Adria Johnson said the average wage for child care providers, including managers and directors, is under $13 an hour.

On top of that, Johnson said more than 22% of Kentucky child care providers anticipate permanently closing as federal funds run dry.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, American Rescue Plan dollars have been used to keep many child care services afloat in Kentucky.

Those funds will soon run out, and Johnson said if the next Kentucky state budget stays the same, those that fear closing their doors will be forced to do so.

“This would be a Kentucky catastrophe,” Johnson said. “More than 71% will be forced to raise tuition for parents and nearly 40% will have to cut already untenable staff wages.”

Johnson said this would lead to fewer options for child care and would make it more expensive for parents.

