Tracking showers and storms for Mother’s Day weekend, some could be strong

By Cameron Aaron
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Rain chances stick around as we close out the work week and kick off Mother’s Day weekend. Some thunderstorms could pack a punch.

Tonight through Saturday night

Scattered showers look to linger as we close out the work week. It will not rain everywhere, but some people could see some showers. We stay mild and muggy into tonight. Overnight lows only fall into the mid-60s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

As we start Mother’s Day weekend, rain chances will continue. Scattered showers are possible for Saturday morning, but more showers and storms are possible by the afternoon and evening. It will not be a washout, but you may need the rain gear at times. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors. High temperatures top out in the upper-70s and lower-80s under a partly sunny sky.

Into Saturday night, isolated showers will be possible under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures fall into the lower-60s.

Possibly Some Stronger Storms on Sunday

The Storm Prediction Center placed portions of our region in a Level 1 and a Level 2 risk of severe weather on Sunday as a front begins to move through. Similar to Saturday, scattered showers and storms will be possible, and some of those could be strong to severe.

SPC Outlook
SPC Outlook(WYMT Weather)

The primary threats look to be heavy rain, gusty winds and possibly some small hail.

It does not look like a washout, but if you have any plans with mom, you may need the umbrella at times.

High temperatures top out in the upper-70s and lower-80s.

Drier Air Returns Next Week

Scattered showers look to stick around on Monday under a partly sunny sky. However, we are tracking some slightly cooler and drier air by next week. Temperatures on Monday top out in the mid-70s, while lows dip into the lower-50s.

An isolated shower or two may be possible on Tuesday under a partly sunny sky. Highs stay in the mid-70s, and lows fall into the lower-50s.

For now, Wednesday and Thursday are looking very nice. We look dry and mostly sunny. Highs remain in the mid-to-upper-70s. Lows look to bottom out in the mid-and-lower-50s.

