Student dies after being hit by truck while boarding school bus in Wisconsin

Wisconsin Highway 33 in the town of Excelsior is closed following the death of a student who...
Wisconsin Highway 33 in the town of Excelsior is closed following the death of a student who was struck by a pickup truck while boarding a school bus on Friday.(WMTV-TV/Marcus Aarsvold)
By Nick Viviani and Gray News staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REEDSBURG, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) – A student died Friday morning after being struck by a pickup truck while trying to get onto the school bus in the town of Excelsior, the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

According to the sheriff’s office, the school bus had stopped along State Hwy. 23/33, near Northwoods Drive, shortly before 7:30 a.m. The student had not boarded yet when a Ford F-250 that was headed the same way came up behind the bus. The driver did not slow down in time and swerved to the right to avoid the bus, investigators determined.

Authorities said the full-sized pickup sideswiped the right side of the bus and crossed a driveway where it hit the student. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the student was pronounced dead at the scene.

None of the students on the bus were hurt in the collision, the sheriff’s office indicated. They were taken to Webb Middle School to be reunited with their families. The School District of Reedsburg plans to have resources available for the families involved, it noted.

The driver of the pickup suffered minor injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office has not released the names of anyone involved pending notification of the family.

The crash remains under investigation. Both directions of the highway were closed for nearly five hours while authorities investigated the crash.

Copyright 2023 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug arrests
Seven arrested on drug charges in Knox County
Portion of US 23 in Pikeville shut down due to collision
One dead after Pikeville wreck shut down multiple lanes of US 23
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky State Police
KSP investigating missing person case in Floyd County
Beth Boyle is trying to return home to Kentucky after suffering a medical emergency in Missouri.
Ky. woman trying to return home for treatment after surviving cardiac arrest while traveling
NEELEY AND KATE
‘I felt like God put it on my heart to give it all away’: EKY college student gives scholarship to local nonprofit

Latest News

Daniel Penny, center, is walked by New York Police Department detectives detectives out of the...
GRAPHIC: Marine veteran who fatally choked NYC subway rider Jordan Neely freed after surrendering to manslaughter charge
FILE - Hodding Carter III, president, CEO and Trustee of the John S. and James L Knight...
Hodding Carter III, State Department spokesman during Iran hostage crisis, dies at 88
FILE - A United Airlines jetliner taxis to a runway for takeoff from Denver International...
Pilots at United picket for higher pay as pressure builds before summer travel season
Storms moved through northwest Kansas Thursday night blowing over bleachers and the scoreboard...
Tornado heavily damages school, leaving graduation plans in limbo