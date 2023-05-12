Shooting suspect on the loose, school on lockdown

A shooting in the Phelps community Friday morning ended with the suspect on the loose and a school on lockdown.(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Jennifer K. Perkins
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PHELPS, Ky. (WYMT) - A shooting in the Phelps community Friday morning ended with the suspect on the loose and a school on lockdown.

Officials with the Pike County Emergency Management confirmed to WYMT that a shooting occurred Friday morning and multiple law enforcement agencies are in the area.

Officials are asking the public to be cautious while in the area as police continue to investigate.

Pike County Schools Superintendent Reed Adkins says Phelps High School was placed on lock down as a precautionary measure. Adkins said there is a school resource officer on site.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

