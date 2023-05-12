Scattered showers and storms carry us into Mother’s Day weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Keep the rain gear handy for the next few days. You will likely need it.

Today and Tonight

I believe we will start the day on a drier note and it should be mild, but it will likely be dreary. While I will not rule out some peeks of sunshine at times, I think the skies stay overcast when the scattered showers and storms are not moving through. We will have those starting about mid-morning and lingering through the day and nighttime hours. It will not be an all-day washout, but we’ll likely be dodging those rain chances more often than not.

While severe weather is not expected, some strong could be a little on the stronger side. After starting the day in the low 60s, we will climb to around 80 before dropping into the mid to upper 60s overnight.

Weekend Forecast

The unsettled weather pattern will follow us into the weekend too. I know there are several outdoor events planned, so the best advice I can give you is this: When thunder roars, go indoors. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning if you are not inside. Again, we don’t expect any of the storms Saturday and Sunday to be severe, but just be smart about being outside during them. We will see scattered chances for showers and storms, but again, not a complete washout. Highs will be close to 80 both days and drop into the 60s both nights.

Extended Forecast

A cold front looks to move through the region early next week and that will do two things: It will drop our temperatures and, in theory, take our rain chances out for a couple of days. Right now, it looks like Monday will be front day, so scattered chances for showers and storms will linger as the front passes. Highs will drop into the low to mid-70s before falling into the 50s overnight.

Outside of a stray chance for rain early Tuesday, I think most of next week looks dry and mild. Highs will stay in the 70s Tuesday through Thursday and get back close to 80 on Friday.

Have a good weekend!

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (WYMT Weather)

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.