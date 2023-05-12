Ryan Rose signs with Asbury

Ryan Rose signs with Asbury University.
Ryan Rose signs with Asbury University.(John Lowe/WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the top Golden Eagles signed to remain an Eagle on Friday.

Johnson Central’s Ryan Rose made it official with Asbury, signing his letter of intent to play men’s basketball for the Eagles.

”I’m just really excited to play college basketball,” Rose said. “Excited to continue playing basketball. I love basketball. After I get done playing, I want to coach so I just love being around basketball. One of the main things, I want people to see how I carry myself. I just wanted to be as gracious and as classy as I possibly could and I think that’s a big part of my personality and I want to be a good role model for younger players.”

Rose dominated for JC in 2022-23, averaging a double-double with 16.7 points and 10.6 rebounds per game.

