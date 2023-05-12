Police dog killed in summer 2022 ambush honored in Washington DC ceremony this week

K-9 officer Drago was shot and killed during an ambush June 30,2022 in Allen, Kentucky.
K-9 officer Drago was shot and killed during an ambush June 30,2022 in Allen, Kentucky.(WSAZ)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WASHINGTON DC (WYMT) - Last week, two Eastern Kentucky law enforcement agencies received enough money through donations to go to the nation’s capital for National Police Week.

This week, officers were able to attend the events and pay tribute to 3 fallen officers and a K9 that were killed in an ambush in June 2022 in Floyd County.

Officials with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department shared a video on Facebook showing K9 Handler Deputy Dusty Newsome paying tribute to Drago.

Drago was one of 25 police dogs killed in 2022 and was honored Thursday at the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington DC.

You can watch the video from the ceremony below:

