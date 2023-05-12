Police department uses donation to buy equipment to help stranded drivers

Photo Courtesy: Martin City Police Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Martin City Police Department Facebook(Martin City Police Department Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky has some new equipment to help them assist folks whose cars break down, thanks to a donation from a national store.

Officials with the Martin Police Department were awarded a $300 gift card donation from Harbor Freight recently.

They used the money to buy 4 portable jump start power packs to use if officers run across someone with a car that will not start.

In a Facebook post, the department thanked the store and the community for their help.

