Parallel investigations underway following horse deaths at Churchill Downs

Parallel investigations underway following horse deaths at Churchill Downs
By Mark Stevens
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - State and national investigations are underway following the deaths of seven horses at Churchill Downs ahead of the Kentucky Derby.

While Kentucky racing officials focus on everything that occurred in this state, the national Horse Racing Safety and Integrity Authority will examine the horses histories at tracks across the country.

HISA CEO Lisa Lazarus said Kentucky racing officials are focusing on everything that occurred within the state’s borders.

They’re gathering information from people connected to the horses, security personnel, and video.

Records WAVE obtained from a request to the the Horse Racing Commission show that state officials sent three emails asking people to preserve relevant evidence related to trainer Saffie Joseph Jr.

Those emails were withheld from WAVE though because of the pending investigation.

State racing officials will turn over the results of their equine catastrophic injury review to HISA.

It’s planning to compare the injuries at Churchill Downs against injuries during the same time period a year ago, as well as other relevant time periods.

HISA’s medication and anti doping provisions will also take effect May 22 after surviving a legal challenge.

“There is no doubt that the combination of the Racetrack Safety Program and the ADMC program will make our sport safer for the horses entrusted to our care,” Lazarus said.

It’s unknown how long the investigations will take.

The president of the Jockey Club released a statement supporting HISA’s national investigation.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug arrests
Seven arrested on drug charges in Knox County
Portion of US 23 in Pikeville shut down due to collision
One dead after Pikeville wreck shut down multiple lanes of US 23
Sterlin Justice, 19, of Stopover, was arrested Friday, charged with murder after a shooting...
Murder suspect in custody after shooting in Pike County
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky State Police
KSP investigating missing person case in Floyd County
Beth Boyle is trying to return home to Kentucky after suffering a medical emergency in Missouri.
Ky. woman trying to return home for treatment after surviving cardiac arrest while traveling

Latest News

Library-funded snack bags will also be handed out for children to take home.
‘We see a lot of need’: Lawrence County Public Library gearing up for summer feeding program
Summer Feeding - Jordan 6
Summer Feeding - Jordan 6
Parallel investigations underway following horse deaths at Churchill Downs
Parallel investigations underway following horse deaths at Churchill Downs
Why weren’t UofL singers allowed to perform ‘My Old Kentucky Home’ at the Derby?
Why weren’t UofL singers allowed to perform ‘My Old Kentucky Home’ at the Derby?
Louisville agencies call on Kentuckians to foster in honor of National Foster Care Month
Louisville agencies call on Kentuckians to foster in honor of National Foster Care Month