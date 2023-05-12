New Lincoln County clerk overseeing first election

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Early voting resumes across Kentucky. In one central Kentucky county, another generation of county clerk is operating his first election.

Street Spoonamore’s father and grandfather were both county clerks before they passed away.

Street Spoonamore was appointed Lincoln County clerk in February right after his father passed away. His father had held that position for 17 years, and he was named county clerk when his father Street’s grandfather passed away.

Growing up, Street Spoonamore watched his grandfather as county clerk, then later, his father stepped into that position and won several terms in office.

Sonny Spoonamore died in February, and the judge-executive appointed the son as the replacement, just as it was done in 2005.

Spoonamore has worked as a science teacher but says being county clerk was something he always imagined doing.

“It wasn’t until the last three to four years that I got interested in it if he decided to not run. To put my name in. Unfortunately, it didn’t get to happen that way. I had to step in and take over for him,” said Spoonamore.

There will be an election to fill the Lincoln County Clerk in November. Spoonamore says he is running for the elected seat.

Spoonamore says it was always in the back of his mind to be county clerk but always figured his grandfather and then father would hold those positions much longer.

