Man faces charges after shooting

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man faces charges after a shooting that injured another man Friday during a trespassing incident in Chapmanville, West Virginia State Police said.

Billy Frye, 65, of Chapmanville, is charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm during commission of a felony.

Troopers say Frye trespassed onto another man’s property and an argument broke out.

Investigators say several shots were fired from a pistol, including one that hit the victim, who’s in his later 40s, in his right leg.

The victim was flown to CAMC General Hospital for treatment.

