Letcher Central breezes by Pikeville in doubleheader

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - In a week of final tests, the Cougars passed with an A.

Letcher Central breezed by Pikeville in a run-ruled first game, 12-2 in six innings, before winning a walk-off in the second game, 4-3 to move up to 21-9 on the season.

The Cougars have already clinched the top seed in the three-team 53rd District, guaranteeing LCC a trip to the 14th Region tournament.

BASEBALL

Belfry 13, Shelby Valley 7

Betsy Layne 6, Pike Central 4

Breathitt County 8, Leslie County 0

Corbin 13, Madison Southern 3 (6 innings)

Hazard 5, North Laurel 0

Johnson Central 15, Floyd Central 2 (5 innings)

Knox Central 6, Middlesboro 4 (5 innings)

Lawrence County 15, Ashland 8

Letcher Central 12, Pikeville 2 (6 innings)

Letcher Central 4, Pikeville 3

Martin County 6, Morgan County 5

McCreary Central 17, Lynn Camp 2 (4 innings)

Middlesboro 7, Knox Central 3 (5 innings)

Pulaski County 7, Clinton County 3

South Laurel 3, Rockcastle County 0

Whitley County 14, Southwestern 0 (5 innings)

SOFTBALL

Bell County 12, Clay County 11 (8 innings)

Corbin 16, Middlesboro 3

Harlan County 7, Leslie County 2

Johnson Central 11, Belfry 5

Lawrence County 9, Boyd County 5

Lexington Christian 1, Breathitt County 0

Lynn Camp 13, Harlan 5 (5 innings)

Lynn Camp 8, Harlan 7 (5 innings)

Magoffin County 13, Floyd Central 4

Martin County 10, Knott Central 0 (4 innings)

Martin County 13, Knott Central 3 (5 innings)

North Laurel 2, Perry Central 1

Owsley County 15, Buckhorn 0 (5 innings)

Pulaski County 10, Garrard County 0 (5 innings)

Rockcastle County 11, Whitley County 1 (6 innings)

Shelby Valley 6, Pike Central 4

South Laurel 10, Knox Central 0 (5 innings)

Williamsburg 18, Pineville 1 (4 innings)

