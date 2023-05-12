Letcher Central breezes by Pikeville in doubleheader

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By John Lowe
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - In a week of final tests, the Cougars passed with an A.

Letcher Central breezed by Pikeville in a run-ruled first game, 12-2 in six innings, before winning a walk-off in the second game, 4-3 to move up to 21-9 on the season.

The Cougars have already clinched the top seed in the three-team 53rd District, guaranteeing LCC a trip to the 14th Region tournament.

BASEBALL

Belfry 13, Shelby Valley 7

Betsy Layne 6, Pike Central 4

Breathitt County 8, Leslie County 0

Corbin 13, Madison Southern 3 (6 innings)

Hazard 5, North Laurel 0

Johnson Central 15, Floyd Central 2 (5 innings)

Knox Central 6, Middlesboro 4 (5 innings)

Lawrence County 15, Ashland 8

Letcher Central 12, Pikeville 2 (6 innings)

Letcher Central 4, Pikeville 3

Martin County 6, Morgan County 5

McCreary Central 17, Lynn Camp 2 (4 innings)

Middlesboro 7, Knox Central 3 (5 innings)

Pulaski County 7, Clinton County 3

South Laurel 3, Rockcastle County 0

Whitley County 14, Southwestern 0 (5 innings)

SOFTBALL

Bell County 12, Clay County 11 (8 innings)

Corbin 16, Middlesboro 3

Harlan County 7, Leslie County 2

Johnson Central 11, Belfry 5

Lawrence County 9, Boyd County 5

Lexington Christian 1, Breathitt County 0

Lynn Camp 13, Harlan 5 (5 innings)

Lynn Camp 8, Harlan 7 (5 innings)

Magoffin County 13, Floyd Central 4

Martin County 10, Knott Central 0 (4 innings)

Martin County 13, Knott Central 3 (5 innings)

North Laurel 2, Perry Central 1

Owsley County 15, Buckhorn 0 (5 innings)

Pulaski County 10, Garrard County 0 (5 innings)

Rockcastle County 11, Whitley County 1 (6 innings)

Shelby Valley 6, Pike Central 4

South Laurel 10, Knox Central 0 (5 innings)

Williamsburg 18, Pineville 1 (4 innings)

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portion of US 23 in Pikeville shut down due to collision
One dead after Pikeville wreck shut down multiple lanes of US 23
Drug arrests
Seven arrested on drug charges in Knox County
Human skeletal remains found in eastern Kentucky
Human skeletal remains found in eastern Kentucky
Three people were arrested after a Magoffin County safety checkpoint
Three people arrested on drug charges at KSP checkpoint
Beth Boyle is trying to return home to Kentucky after suffering a medical emergency in Missouri.
Ky. woman trying to return home for treatment after surviving cardiac arrest while traveling

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) leaves the field after an NFL football game...
Bengals schedule released, nine games on WYMT
The Cumberlands baseball team during their game at Morehead State.
Cumberlands, Union baseball headed to NAIA Regionals
Dylan Knight signs with Kentucky Christian.
Perry Central’s Dylan Knight signs with Kentucky Christian
Braxton Stanley signs with UPIKE
East Ridge’s Braxton Stanley signs with UPIKE