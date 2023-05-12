Letcher Central breezes by Pikeville in doubleheader
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - In a week of final tests, the Cougars passed with an A.
Letcher Central breezed by Pikeville in a run-ruled first game, 12-2 in six innings, before winning a walk-off in the second game, 4-3 to move up to 21-9 on the season.
The Cougars have already clinched the top seed in the three-team 53rd District, guaranteeing LCC a trip to the 14th Region tournament.
BASEBALL
Belfry 13, Shelby Valley 7
Betsy Layne 6, Pike Central 4
Breathitt County 8, Leslie County 0
Corbin 13, Madison Southern 3 (6 innings)
Hazard 5, North Laurel 0
Johnson Central 15, Floyd Central 2 (5 innings)
Knox Central 6, Middlesboro 4 (5 innings)
Lawrence County 15, Ashland 8
Letcher Central 12, Pikeville 2 (6 innings)
Letcher Central 4, Pikeville 3
Martin County 6, Morgan County 5
McCreary Central 17, Lynn Camp 2 (4 innings)
Middlesboro 7, Knox Central 3 (5 innings)
Pulaski County 7, Clinton County 3
South Laurel 3, Rockcastle County 0
Whitley County 14, Southwestern 0 (5 innings)
SOFTBALL
Bell County 12, Clay County 11 (8 innings)
Corbin 16, Middlesboro 3
Harlan County 7, Leslie County 2
Johnson Central 11, Belfry 5
Lawrence County 9, Boyd County 5
Lexington Christian 1, Breathitt County 0
Lynn Camp 13, Harlan 5 (5 innings)
Lynn Camp 8, Harlan 7 (5 innings)
Magoffin County 13, Floyd Central 4
Martin County 10, Knott Central 0 (4 innings)
Martin County 13, Knott Central 3 (5 innings)
North Laurel 2, Perry Central 1
Owsley County 15, Buckhorn 0 (5 innings)
Pulaski County 10, Garrard County 0 (5 innings)
Rockcastle County 11, Whitley County 1 (6 innings)
Shelby Valley 6, Pike Central 4
South Laurel 10, Knox Central 0 (5 innings)
Williamsburg 18, Pineville 1 (4 innings)
