Kentucky Education Commissioner identified as finalist to become superintendent of Md. school district
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky Education Commissioner Dr. Jason Glass appears to be seeking new employment.

According to Baltimore station WBAL, he is one of four finalists for superintendent of Baltimore County Schools.

Glass has faced threatened job loss by Republican candidates for governor.

The Baltimore County School District has 178 schools serving 111,000 students.

The district is among the top thirty largest in the country.

WBAL reports the school district should have a decision by July 1.

