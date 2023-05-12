‘I look forward to it every year’: More than 100 people participate in 36th Annual Big Sandy Senior Games

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Seniors in the Big Sandy are proving that age is just a number and having fun does not have to stop.

“We don’t want to be the forgotten generation. You know, we want to be active as long as we can and stay healthy,” said Norma Jarrell, a participant in Big Sandy Senior Games.

Nearly 150 folks from senior citizen centers across the Big Sandy strapped on their bowling shoes on Friday. Many said they have participated in the event for years.

“I look forward to it every year. I have a great time every year,” said Lloyd Hayden. “I do too,” added Helen Little.

Stacy Hall, Co-director of Aging Services at the Big Sandy Area Development District said she loves planning this event for the seniors each year.

“The senior citizen centers, our seniors they love it. This is our first year back all together since COVID. Last year we got to come down here separately by center and I think they are a little excited today,” Hall said.

Many of the folks said they were excited for a little friendly competition and happy to be together once more.

‘It’s exciting and hectic and wild and crazy, but it’s a whole lot of fun. I mean you root for all your people around you and if you’ve got some tips for people on your team you give it,” Jarrell said.

Marlene Howard, Director of Magoffin County Senior Center said she thinks everyone should participate in the fun.

“If you’re not participating in a senior center, you don’t know what you’re missing,” Howard said.

Event directors said they plan the senior games each year in May for Older Americans Month and encourage others to report abuse if they see it. You can do so by calling 1-877-597-2331.

