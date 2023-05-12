Hazard ARH spreads awareness for diseases

Hazard ARH
Hazard ARH(WYMT)
By RJ Johnson
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard ARH hosted ‘Screening Day’ on Friday, offering take-home screenings for cancer and other diseases.

ARH Community Development Manager Nicole Smith said that it is to spread awareness about getting tested.

“That enables us to find any kind of disease or irregularities prior to maybe a diagnosis. It is very important that you go and have your annual screenings done,” she said.

Smith said that it is important to get screened before it is too late.

By providing education about diseases and conditions, Smith said it is important that programs like this exist so that people are aware of their options.

She said to find out about future events, visit their Facebook page.

