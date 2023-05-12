Emergency Disaster Services assisting as Title 42 ends

Lexington-based company emergency disaster services is in El Paso, Texas, offering their...
Lexington-based company emergency disaster services is in El Paso, Texas, offering their services as they await the influx of migrants.(Emergency Disaster Services)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, TX. (WKYT) - New immigration rules take effect tonight at midnight, when the pandemic-era health policy, known as Title 42, ends.

It allowed the U.S. to quickly expel migrants due to COVID.

The policy changes come as border patrol reported a one-day record of more than 10,000 apprehensions earlier this week.

Lexington-based company emergency disaster services is in El Paso, Texas, offering their services as they await the influx of migrants.

“We’re here in a humanitarian posture, so we’re providing shelters, providing cots, and additional items for families who are requiring these kinds of infrastructure,” said EDS Director of Communications and Logistics Matt Daley. We’re also assisting our federal public safety folks who need incident command centers, mobile commands that can move.”

A stream of migrants crossed into the U.S. to wait for border patrol vehicles in El Paso, Texas. Hours before new immigration rules are set to take effect.

“So it’s heartbreaking when you are up close, and you see people who have been camped out and waiting patiently,” said Daley. “And you see a lot of children sadly and some unaccompanied minors who are going to be a part of that group who are seeking asylum.”

Under the new policy, migrants won’t be able to gain asylum in the U.S. without applying for it in another country or on an app. And those caught crossing illegally will now face a five-year ban from the U.S. and possible criminal charges.

The Biden Administration acknowledges the next few weeks will likely be challenging.

Daley says he’s unsure how long he and his team will be out there, but he knows their work is important.

“The Kentuckians that are here with me as well are happy we’re doing some small part in participating in something that will help people,” said Daley.

Another new Biden Administration policy will require migrant families seeking asylum to undergo G{S tracking and home curfews while officials determine whether they should be allowed to stay in the country or be deported.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portion of US 23 in Pikeville shut down due to collision
One dead after Pikeville wreck shut down multiple lanes of US 23
Drug arrests
Seven arrested on drug charges in Knox County
Human skeletal remains found in eastern Kentucky
Human skeletal remains found in eastern Kentucky
Three people were arrested after a Magoffin County safety checkpoint
Three people arrested on drug charges at KSP checkpoint
Beth Boyle is trying to return home to Kentucky after suffering a medical emergency in Missouri.
Ky. woman trying to return home for treatment after surviving cardiac arrest while traveling

Latest News

Wasioto Winds Golf Course
Wasioto Winds Golf Course set to reopen following February flood
Randy Lewis, a fifth generation dairy farmer, is recovering in the hospital after he was...
Fifth generation dairy farmer suffers multiple injuries after bull attack
FILE - In this combination of photos, Dolly Parton appears at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame...
ACM Awards open with Keith Urban, Garth and Dolly and early win for Cole Swindell
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives at a campaign rally, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in...
Justice Dept. seeks to put Trump deposition on hold in case of FBI agent fired over text messages