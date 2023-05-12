Emergency Disaster Services assisting as Title 42 ends

EL PASO, TX. (WKYT) - New immigration rules take effect tonight at midnight, when the pandemic-era health policy, known as Title 42, ends.

It allowed the U.S. to quickly expel migrants due to COVID.

The policy changes come as border patrol reported a one-day record of more than 10,000 apprehensions earlier this week.

Lexington-based company emergency disaster services is in El Paso, Texas, offering their services as they await the influx of migrants.

“We’re here in a humanitarian posture, so we’re providing shelters, providing cots, and additional items for families who are requiring these kinds of infrastructure,” said EDS Director of Communications and Logistics Matt Daley. We’re also assisting our federal public safety folks who need incident command centers, mobile commands that can move.”

A stream of migrants crossed into the U.S. to wait for border patrol vehicles in El Paso, Texas. Hours before new immigration rules are set to take effect.

“So it’s heartbreaking when you are up close, and you see people who have been camped out and waiting patiently,” said Daley. “And you see a lot of children sadly and some unaccompanied minors who are going to be a part of that group who are seeking asylum.”

Under the new policy, migrants won’t be able to gain asylum in the U.S. without applying for it in another country or on an app. And those caught crossing illegally will now face a five-year ban from the U.S. and possible criminal charges.

The Biden Administration acknowledges the next few weeks will likely be challenging.

Daley says he’s unsure how long he and his team will be out there, but he knows their work is important.

“The Kentuckians that are here with me as well are happy we’re doing some small part in participating in something that will help people,” said Daley.

Another new Biden Administration policy will require migrant families seeking asylum to undergo G{S tracking and home curfews while officials determine whether they should be allowed to stay in the country or be deported.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.