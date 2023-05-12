EKY healthcare provider expanding in Perry County

Quantum Healthcare expansion
Quantum Healthcare expansion(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A local healthcare provider is expanding its service in Hazard.

Quantum Healthcare has hired local contractors to build a medical complex of just under 50,000 square feet.

This expands their service in Perry County beyond the ARH Medical Mall location.

“We’re looking at trying to make this a true medical complex. So, we’re gonna have the medical clinic part, which we’re the only clinic in the area open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and then we’re also gonna be adding the addition of a pharmacy. We’re gonna expand hours there,” Quantum physician Anthony Yonts said.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

The expansion will not only increase the amount of space for Quantum, but it will also include additions not already available in Perry County, like endocrinology.

”We’re gonna try to bring some sub-specialty areas into the area that hasn’t been available in Perry County in the past 25 to 30 years, and so, I think those sub-specialty areas are gonna further advance the healthcare that we can provide,” Anthony Yonts said.

The expansion involves more modernized technology along with added fields.

“Imaging is probably the biggest thing. We have a really good relationship with the hospital. The field of cardiology in particular. We will be bringing some software and technology that will advance that,” Anthony Yonts said.

While some employees will be at both offices, the complex will add 40-50 jobs as well.

“With this new client coming on board, with the expansion, what that does to the community is more people shopping. The retail impacts that can bring,” said Zach Lawrence, the executive director of Hazard-Perry County Economic Development Alliance.

Quantum Healthcare officials hope to have the complex ready by spring 2024. It will be located across from Fazoli’s in Hazard right off the Hal Rogers Parkway.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug arrests
Seven arrested on drug charges in Knox County
Portion of US 23 in Pikeville shut down due to collision
One dead after Pikeville wreck shut down multiple lanes of US 23
Sterlin Justice, 19, of Stopover, was arrested Friday, charged with murder after a shooting...
Murder suspect in custody after shooting in Pike County
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky State Police
KSP investigating missing person case in Floyd County
Beth Boyle is trying to return home to Kentucky after suffering a medical emergency in Missouri.
Ky. woman trying to return home for treatment after surviving cardiac arrest while traveling

Latest News

BIG SANDY SENIOR GAMES
‘I look forward to it every year’: More than 100 people participate in 36th Annual Big Sandy Senior Games
Big Bear Mountain
Dollywood’s newest coaster set to open on Friday
Two engines arrived at the scene to find a car fully engulfed in flames close to a house
Crews respond to vehicle fire in Manchester
The shelter posted that they have reached capacity and that all dog and cat adoptions will be...
Adoption fees waived at Pike County Animal Shelter