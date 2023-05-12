EKY healthcare provider expanding in Perry County

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A local healthcare provider is expanding its service in Hazard.

Quantum Healthcare has hired local contractors to build a medical complex of just under 50,000 square feet.

This expands their service in Perry County beyond the ARH Medical Mall location.

“We’re looking at trying to make this a true medical complex. So, we’re gonna have the medical clinic part, which we’re the only clinic in the area open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and then we’re also gonna be adding the addition of a pharmacy. We’re gonna expand hours there,” Quantum physician Anthony Yonts said.

The expansion will not only increase the amount of space for Quantum, but it will also include additions not already available in Perry County, like endocrinology.

”We’re gonna try to bring some sub-specialty areas into the area that hasn’t been available in Perry County in the past 25 to 30 years, and so, I think those sub-specialty areas are gonna further advance the healthcare that we can provide,” Anthony Yonts said.

The expansion involves more modernized technology along with added fields.

“Imaging is probably the biggest thing. We have a really good relationship with the hospital. The field of cardiology in particular. We will be bringing some software and technology that will advance that,” Anthony Yonts said.

While some employees will be at both offices, the complex will add 40-50 jobs as well.

“With this new client coming on board, with the expansion, what that does to the community is more people shopping. The retail impacts that can bring,” said Zach Lawrence, the executive director of Hazard-Perry County Economic Development Alliance.

Quantum Healthcare officials hope to have the complex ready by spring 2024. It will be located across from Fazoli’s in Hazard right off the Hal Rogers Parkway.

