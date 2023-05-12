Crews respond to vehicle fire in Manchester

Two engines arrived at the scene to find a car fully engulfed in flames close to a house
Two engines arrived at the scene to find a car fully engulfed in flames close to a house(City of Manchester Fire Department)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - A Wednesday afternoon fire in Manchester called for two crews to respond.

The Manchester Fire Department was alerted to a vehicle fire Wednesday around 2 p.m.

Two engines arrived at the scene to find a car fully engulfed in flames close to a house. Firefighter Ethan Ledford was able to completely put the fire out and clear the scene.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug arrests
Seven arrested on drug charges in Knox County
Portion of US 23 in Pikeville shut down due to collision
One dead after Pikeville wreck shut down multiple lanes of US 23
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky State Police
KSP investigating missing person case in Floyd County
Beth Boyle is trying to return home to Kentucky after suffering a medical emergency in Missouri.
Ky. woman trying to return home for treatment after surviving cardiac arrest while traveling
NEELEY AND KATE
‘I felt like God put it on my heart to give it all away’: EKY college student gives scholarship to local nonprofit

Latest News

The shelter posted that they have reached capacity and that all dog and cat adoptions will be...
Adoption fees waived at Pike County Animal Shelter
Pike County Emergency Management confirmed to WYMT that a shooting occurred Friday morning and...
Shooting suspect on the loose, school on lockdown
K-9 officer Drago was shot and killed during an ambush June 30,2022 in Allen, Kentucky.
Police dog killed in summer 2022 ambush honored in Washington DC ceremony this week
Photo Courtesy: Martin City Police Department Facebook
Police department uses donation to buy equipment to help stranded drivers