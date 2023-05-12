Crews respond to vehicle fire in Manchester
Published: May. 12, 2023
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - A Wednesday afternoon fire in Manchester called for two crews to respond.
The Manchester Fire Department was alerted to a vehicle fire Wednesday around 2 p.m.
Two engines arrived at the scene to find a car fully engulfed in flames close to a house. Firefighter Ethan Ledford was able to completely put the fire out and clear the scene.
