Connor Hopkins signs with Alice Lloyd.(John Lowe/WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Connor Hopkins is following in his family’s footsteps.

The Johnson Central Golden Eagle basketball player signed his letter of intent on Friday to play for Alice Lloyd College. His grandfather, Jimmy, was one of the early players of the ALC program and has been inducted in the school’s hall of fame.

”I’m looking forward most to for my family to come see my play as well as getting to travel and getting to meet great teammates and kids,” Hopkins said. “I like to win and I want to play somewhere where I can grow as a player as well as as student too.”

Hopkins averaged 4.2 points per game in 2023-23.

