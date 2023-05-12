Bluegrass Hall of Fame receives major Grand Ole Opry artifact

Bluegrass Hall of Fame receives major Grand Ole Opry artifact
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - On Friday, the Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Museum received a major artifact in their lobby thanks to a long-term loan with the Grand Ole Opry.

According to a press release, a bronze sculpture of Bill Monroe was commissioned by the Grand Ole Opry to celebrate its 70th anniversary in 1995.

The work of artist Steve Shields was presented to Bill Monroe onstage during the celebration.

Officials say in addition to the sculpture, video footage of the sculpture presentation will be included within the display.

Artists Emmylou Harris, Vince Gill, Ricky Skaggs, Alison Krauss & Union Station, Marty Stuart, Pam Tillis and Jim & Jesse were among many who performed some of Bill Monroe’s classic songs to honor the music icon.

“If there was a Mt. Rushmore of the Grand Ole Opry, Bill Monroe would be one of its most recognizable faces,” said Hall of Fame executive director Chris Joslin.

The Bill Monroe sculpture is now on display at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum in Owensboro.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug arrests
Seven arrested on drug charges in Knox County
Portion of US 23 in Pikeville shut down due to collision
One dead after Pikeville wreck shut down multiple lanes of US 23
Sterlin Justice, 19, of Stopover, was arrested Friday, charged with murder after a shooting...
Murder suspect in custody after shooting in Pike County
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky State Police
KSP investigating missing person case in Floyd County
Beth Boyle is trying to return home to Kentucky after suffering a medical emergency in Missouri.
Ky. woman trying to return home for treatment after surviving cardiac arrest while traveling

Latest News

Library-funded snack bags will also be handed out for children to take home.
‘We see a lot of need’: Lawrence County Public Library gearing up for summer feeding program
Summer Feeding - Jordan 6
Summer Feeding - Jordan 6
Parallel investigations underway following horse deaths at Churchill Downs
Parallel investigations underway following horse deaths at Churchill Downs
Why weren’t UofL singers allowed to perform ‘My Old Kentucky Home’ at the Derby?
Why weren’t UofL singers allowed to perform ‘My Old Kentucky Home’ at the Derby?
Louisville agencies call on Kentuckians to foster in honor of National Foster Care Month
Louisville agencies call on Kentuckians to foster in honor of National Foster Care Month