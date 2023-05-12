Bengals schedule released, nine games on WYMT

CINCINNATI (WYMT) - Mark your calendars, Who Dey Nation!

The NFL’s schedule was released on Thursday night, including the Cincinnati Bengals’ 17-game schedule.

The Bengals open up with a road game in Cleveland on Sept. 10 before opening their home schedule the next week against the Baltimore Ravens.

Nine of the Bengals games will be played on WYMT, including a New Year’s Eve matchup against defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City.

DATE OPPONENT TIME TV Sun., Sept. 10 at Cleveland Browns 1:00 WYMT Sun., Sept. 17 Baltimore Ravens 1:00 WYMT Mon., Sept. 25 Los Angeles Rams 8:15 ESPN Sun., Oct. 1 at Tennessee Titans 1:00 FOX Sun., Oct. 8 at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 FOX Sun., Oct. 15 Seattle Seahawks 1:00 WYMT Sun., Oct. 22 BYE Sun., Oct. 29 at San Francisco 49ers 4:25 WYMT Sun., Nov. 5 Buffalo Bills 8:20 NBC Sun., Nov. 12 Houston Texans 1:00 WYMT Thu., Nov. 16 at Baltimore Ravens 8:15 Prime Video Sun., Nov. 26 Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 WYMT Mon., Dec. 4 at Jacksonville Jaguars 8:15 ESPN Sun., Dec. 10 Indianapolis Colts 1:00 WYMT Dec. 16 OR Dec. 17 Minnesota Vikings TBD TBD Sat., Dec. 23 at Pittsburgh Steelers 4:30 NBC Sun., Dec. 31 at Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 WYMT Jan. 6 OR Jan. 7 Cleveland Browns TBD TBD

