Bengals schedule released, nine games on WYMT

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By John Lowe
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WYMT) - Mark your calendars, Who Dey Nation!

The NFL’s schedule was released on Thursday night, including the Cincinnati Bengals’ 17-game schedule.

The Bengals open up with a road game in Cleveland on Sept. 10 before opening their home schedule the next week against the Baltimore Ravens.

Nine of the Bengals games will be played on WYMT, including a New Year’s Eve matchup against defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City.

DATEOPPONENTTIMETV
Sun., Sept. 10at Cleveland Browns1:00WYMT
Sun., Sept. 17Baltimore Ravens1:00WYMT
Mon., Sept. 25Los Angeles Rams8:15ESPN
Sun., Oct. 1at Tennessee Titans1:00FOX
Sun., Oct. 8at Arizona Cardinals4:05FOX
Sun., Oct. 15Seattle Seahawks1:00WYMT
Sun., Oct. 22BYE
Sun., Oct. 29at San Francisco 49ers4:25WYMT
Sun., Nov. 5Buffalo Bills8:20NBC
Sun., Nov. 12Houston Texans1:00WYMT
Thu., Nov. 16at Baltimore Ravens8:15Prime Video
Sun., Nov. 26Pittsburgh Steelers1:00WYMT
Mon., Dec. 4at Jacksonville Jaguars8:15ESPN
Sun., Dec. 10Indianapolis Colts1:00WYMT
Dec. 16 OR Dec. 17Minnesota VikingsTBDTBD
Sat., Dec. 23at Pittsburgh Steelers4:30NBC
Sun., Dec. 31at Kansas City Chiefs4:25WYMT
Jan. 6 OR Jan. 7Cleveland BrownsTBDTBD

