Bengals schedule released, nine games on WYMT
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WYMT) - Mark your calendars, Who Dey Nation!
The NFL’s schedule was released on Thursday night, including the Cincinnati Bengals’ 17-game schedule.
The Bengals open up with a road game in Cleveland on Sept. 10 before opening their home schedule the next week against the Baltimore Ravens.
Nine of the Bengals games will be played on WYMT, including a New Year’s Eve matchup against defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City.
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|TIME
|TV
|Sun., Sept. 10
|at Cleveland Browns
|1:00
|WYMT
|Sun., Sept. 17
|Baltimore Ravens
|1:00
|WYMT
|Mon., Sept. 25
|Los Angeles Rams
|8:15
|ESPN
|Sun., Oct. 1
|at Tennessee Titans
|1:00
|FOX
|Sun., Oct. 8
|at Arizona Cardinals
|4:05
|FOX
|Sun., Oct. 15
|Seattle Seahawks
|1:00
|WYMT
|Sun., Oct. 22
|BYE
|Sun., Oct. 29
|at San Francisco 49ers
|4:25
|WYMT
|Sun., Nov. 5
|Buffalo Bills
|8:20
|NBC
|Sun., Nov. 12
|Houston Texans
|1:00
|WYMT
|Thu., Nov. 16
|at Baltimore Ravens
|8:15
|Prime Video
|Sun., Nov. 26
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|1:00
|WYMT
|Mon., Dec. 4
|at Jacksonville Jaguars
|8:15
|ESPN
|Sun., Dec. 10
|Indianapolis Colts
|1:00
|WYMT
|Dec. 16 OR Dec. 17
|Minnesota Vikings
|TBD
|TBD
|Sat., Dec. 23
|at Pittsburgh Steelers
|4:30
|NBC
|Sun., Dec. 31
|at Kansas City Chiefs
|4:25
|WYMT
|Jan. 6 OR Jan. 7
|Cleveland Browns
|TBD
|TBD
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.