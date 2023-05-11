What should you do if you find a baby possum?

What should you do if you find a baby possum?
By Jason Lindsey
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WKYT) - Ever find a baby opossum? If so, it might need your help.

Unlike other wildlife, mama opossums will accidentally leave their joeys behind.

It’s that time of the year when you might find a baby opossum. It might need help at a wildlife rehab.

How do you know? All you have to do is measure from its nose to its rump. If it is less than ten inches, it might need help.

“When there are thirteen riding on their back, I don’t think they even know if one falls off,” said Grit and Grace owner Jamie Rowe. “Opossums are North America’s only marsupial; they carry their babies in their pouch.”

Once it gets too crowded in the pouch, they make their way to moms back until they get too heavy.

“She knows that they’re to the point where they can take care of themselves, so sometimes she’ll brush up against things and purposefully knock them off,” said Rowe.

But that doesn’t mean she’s a bad mom.

“Possums are great moms, and they’re really clean and they’re constantly grooming themselves and their babies,” said Rowe.

Surprisingly, they are actually cleaner than cats.

“People think that they are nasty and that they are greasy and dirty and they’re cleaner than cats, they constantly groom themselves, they eat ticks, everything that we don’t want, they’ll eat,” said Rowe.

While picking up a baby opossum to determine if it needs wildlife rehabilitation is okay, it is not okay for you to pick up other wildlife.

Opossums can eat venomous snakes. They have an anti-venom in their blood, protecting them from deadly snake bites.

