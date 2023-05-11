UofL to host Celebration of Life for legendary basketball coach Denny Crum

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville will host a Celebration of Life on May 15 to honor Denny Crum.

According to UofL Athletics, the Celebration of Life will take place at 7pm on Monday at the KFC Yum! Center and is free to the public.

People who want to attend will be able to claim a free ticket.

UofL Athletics said that additional details will be available in the coming days on how people can get a ticket, how to watch the live stream and planned guest speakers.

People are asked to consider an expression of sympathy with a donation to the Denny Crum Scholarship Fund, click or tap here to donate.

