Sweet Pea’s Produce plants new business in Pike County

By Buddy Forbes
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BELFRY, Ky. (WYMT) - After a decade of business in the Pikeville community, Sweet Pea’s Produce is growing.

The business, which brings in fresh fruit and vegetables from southern suppliers, opened its second location this week near Belfry High School.

“It means a lot to us. You know, we just live a few minutes from here- from both locations actually,” said owner Barry Robinette. “Especially here in Belfry. I mean, they need business here instead of leaving.”

The new space is part of the Robinette’s investment in community, which they hope will be as fruitful as the original location.

“Just really kind of had a knack for it, I guess,” said owner Barry Robinette. “Because it’s tough business. you have to like it to keep doing it.”

Customers who travel to Pikeville for their produce say it is a wonderful addition to the Belfry area, with some coming from as far as Lenore, W. Va. over the years to stay loyal to the local business.

“It’s it’s very rewarding to to have the same people come back time and time again and kind of become friends,” said Robinette.

According to the owners, it is all about providing more options to the people in the area. Now, with the business rolling through its first couple of days at the second site, the Robinettes are excited to see more customers pick from their favorite Pike County produce places.

“I’m very picky about what I sell. If I won’t feed it to my kids, I won’t sell it to you,” said Robinette.

You can follow the business here.

