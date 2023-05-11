State officials weigh in on end of COVID-19 emergency declaration

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - May 11 marks the end of the national emergency declaration for COVID-19.

Federal assistance for testing, vaccines and treatment will no longer be provided.

Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack says that official state websites will be updated on Thursday. He said the websites will still show some information, but it will be less than what was previously available.

“The public should know we are going to stay vigilant,” he said. “Tracking things and looking for trends. But it’s time for society to move on. Stop focusing disproportionately on this one disease at this point.”

Last month, the Kentucky Department of Public Health’s data showed 9,455 Kentuckians tested positive for COVID-19.

