State officials weigh in on end of COVID-19 emergency declaration

9,455 Kentuckians tested positive for COVID-19 last month according to the Kentucky Department...
9,455 Kentuckians tested positive for COVID-19 last month according to the Kentucky Department of Public Health.(MGN)
By Phil Pendleton and Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - May 11 marks the end of the national emergency declaration for COVID-19.

Federal assistance for testing, vaccines and treatment will no longer be provided.

Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack says that official state websites will be updated on Thursday. He said the websites will still show some information, but it will be less than what was previously available.

“The public should know we are going to stay vigilant,” he said. “Tracking things and looking for trends. But it’s time for society to move on. Stop focusing disproportionately on this one disease at this point.”

Last month, the Kentucky Department of Public Health’s data showed 9,455 Kentuckians tested positive for COVID-19.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portion of US 23 in Pikeville shut down due to collision
One dead after Pikeville wreck shut down multiple lanes of US 23
Human skeletal remains found in eastern Kentucky
Human skeletal remains found in eastern Kentucky
Three people were arrested after a Magoffin County safety checkpoint
Three people arrested on drug charges at KSP checkpoint
Drug arrests
Seven arrested on drug charges in Knox County
Beth Boyle is trying to return home to Kentucky after suffering a medical emergency in Missouri.
Ky. woman trying to return home for treatment after surviving cardiac arrest while traveling

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Kentucky State Police
KSP investigating missing person case in Floyd County
According to police, 19-year-old Kevin Sanders pulled a knife and stabbed another man three...
Man stabbed several times during fight outside Ky. bar
WYMT First Alert Weather
One more mainly dry day before scattered showers and storms return
Mountain News at 11 - Summer Car Safety
Mountain News at 11 - Summer Car Safety