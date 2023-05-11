Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College releases statement following bomb threat

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - All campuses of Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College were evacuated and classes were canceled Thursday following a bomb threat.

Kentucky State Police swept the Harlan, Cumberland, Whitesburg, Middlesboro, Pineville and Barbourville campuses of SKCTC with canine units and gave the all-clear at 6:45 p.m., confirming that no explosives were found.

SKCTC President Dr. Vic Adams released a statement saying “I appreciate the quick response from law enforcement and the swift actions of our crisis team. The Kentucky State Police spent long hours meticulously sweeping our facilities, and we are grateful for their tireless efforts.”

Classes on all Southeast campuses will resume as usual on Friday, May 12.

