SEKY education nonprofit to receive $6 million from U.S. Department of Education

Southeast South-Central Educational Cooperative
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman announced that a southeastern Kentucky education nonprofit will be receiving $6 million in federal funding from the Department of Education.

The Southeast South-Central Educational Cooperative (SESC) was chosen by the Department of Education to receive $6 million during the next five years to increase access to mental health services.

SESC’s service region covers 26 public school districts in southeast Kentucky, stretching from Rockcastle and Pulaski Counties to Harlan and Bell Counties.

The funding will be put towards creating the ACCESS program which will increase access to high-quality in-school mental health resources for SESC member school districts.

“SESC is excited to receive funds that not only allow us to continue our support to schools and districts in the area of social and emotional learning but provides us with additional resources to allow a laser focus on improvement of mental health within our region,” said SESC Executive Director Kay Dixon.

Through this funding, more than 16,200 students will have access to mental health services in their schools.

