Ryan Quarles visits Laurel County in final week of gubernatorial campaign

Ryan Quarles
Ryan Quarles(WYMT)
By RJ Johnson
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Gubernatorial candidate Ryan Quarles made a stop at the Love is Real Wellness Café in London.

In an effort to persuade voters, Quarles is traveling across the commonwealth just days before Election Day.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

“We are rolling through Eastern Kentucky on our Big Red Truck Tour as we close out the 2023 primary for this governors race,” Quarles said.

He said he thinks he has the best chance of beating incumbent Governor Andy Beshear.

“We need to nominate somebody who has been down this path before, someone who has spent the last eight years of their life servicing rural Kentucky... I am the rural candidate in this race, and I feel like I have got the best chance at winning, so we are going to ask Kentuckians to get out to vote, you can vote Thursday through Saturday, and again next Tuesday, May 16th,” he explained.

Quarles finished the day in Adair and Whitley Counties and will make plenty more stops before Tuesday’s election.

