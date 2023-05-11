Rain chances increase for Friday and Mother’s Day weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms look to continue into Friday and Mother’s Day weekend. You may need the umbrella if you have any plans with mom.

Tonight through Friday night

Isolated showers will be possible as we close out Thursday. Will it rain everywhere? No, but some showers will be possible. We stay mostly cloudy tonight and mild. Overnight lows only fall into the lower-60s.

Higher rain chances look to return on Friday. We stay partly sunny and warm. Temperatures top out in the upper-70s and lower-80s. We are also tracking scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and evening. We are not expecting any severe weather, but some of the rain could be heavy and we could also see some lightning.

Scattered showers look to linger into Friday night. Again, it will not rain everywhere, but some of you may briefly need the umbrella. We stay mostly cloudy and mild. Lows fall into the mid-60s.

Mother’s Day Weekend

Rain chances look to continue into Mother’s Day weekend. It will not be a washout, but some showers are possible at times.

Scattered showers and storms are possible on Saturday. We stay warm under a partly sunny sky. Temperatures top out in the upper-70s and lower-80s. Lows dip into the mid-60s.

On Mother’s Day, isolated showers will be possible. Temperatures top out in the lower-80s under a partly sunny sky. Lows fall into the upper-50s and lower-60s by Sunday night.

Tracking a Small Cooldown?

Models continue to hint at slightly cooler air filtering into the mountains by next week.

Scattered showers look possible on Monday under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures look to top out in the mid-70s, while lows bottom out in the mid-50s.

On Tuesday, an isolated shower or two may be possible under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Again, temperatures reach the mid-70s, and lows fall into the mid-50s.

The forecast does not change much on Wednesday. We stay partly to mostly cloudy. Again, an isolated shower or two may be possible. Highs look to stay in the mid-to-lower-70s, while lows could fall into the upper-40s and lower-50s.

