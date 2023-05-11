Pulaski County circuit court clerk facing possible removal from position

Pulaski County circuit court clerk facing possible removal from position
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Pulaski County circuit court clerk could face the possibility of being removed from his position.

According to the Herald Leader, witnesses say Joseph “JS” Flynn yelled and cursed at employees, made sexual comments and jokes, and touched female employees in inappropriate ways.

A hearing on Flynn’s conduct was held Wednesday.

During the hearing, Flynn’s attorneys questioned the motivation of witnesses.

Flynn won his term in 2018 but was suspended with pay in March 2022 after complaints about his conduct.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portion of US 23 in Pikeville shut down due to collision
One dead after Pikeville wreck shut down multiple lanes of US 23
Drug arrests
Seven arrested on drug charges in Knox County
Human skeletal remains found in eastern Kentucky
Human skeletal remains found in eastern Kentucky
Three people were arrested after a Magoffin County safety checkpoint
Three people arrested on drug charges at KSP checkpoint
Beth Boyle is trying to return home to Kentucky after suffering a medical emergency in Missouri.
Ky. woman trying to return home for treatment after surviving cardiac arrest while traveling

Latest News

Wasioto Winds Golf Course
Wasioto Winds Golf Course set to reopen following February flood
Lexington-based company emergency disaster services is in El Paso, Texas, offering their...
Emergency Disaster Services assisting as Title 42 ends
US 421 South
Funding approved for Harlan County road expansion
PINEVILLE
‘We are the Appalachian region’: Federal, state and local leaders gather in EKY focused on economic development
Ryan Quarles
Ryan Quarles visits Laurel County in final week of gubernatorial campaign