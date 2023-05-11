Perry Central’s Dylan Knight signs with Kentucky Christian

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Mr. Knight is now officially a Knight.

Perry Central forward Dylan Knight signed his letter of intent on Thursday afternoon to play for men’s basketball for Kentucky Christian.

Knight led his team with 197 rebounds this past season and averaged over 10 points per game.

”I’m kind of beside myself,” Knight said. “I never thought it would happen. Little kids, you always want to go to college. Duke or UK or North Carolina and play basketball and just getting an opportunity is great. I had a couple of different choices but when I toured the campus, I liked it the best. Coach is a great guy. I’ve known him a while and I just like how they play ball.”

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.