One more mainly dry day before scattered showers and storms return

WYMT First Alert Weather
WYMT First Alert Weather(WYMT Weather)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 1:56 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While we start the day dry, I don’t think we will end it that way. Make sure to put your rain gear in the car when you leave today, just in case.

Today and Tonight

Most spots will wake up to partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-50s on this Thursday. I think the majority of us stay dry, but I can’t rule out some stray rain chances late this afternoon or early this evening. Highs will climb into the low 80s later.

Scattered chances for showers and storms will be around tonight. Lows will drop into the mid-60s.

Extended Forecast

We will end the week with a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies and scattered chances for showers and storms on Friday. Some models keep them away until the afternoon and evening hours, but just keep the umbrellas handy all day. Highs will again get close to 80. Scattered chances continue Friday night as lows drop into the mid-60s.

Both weekend days look a little soggy at times, with scattered chances for showers and storms still plaguing us on Saturday and Sunday. Highs should still get close to 80, even with the rain. Lows will drop into the 60s.

The back-and-forth chances follow us into the new work and school week on Monday, but I think the deeper into the week we get, the less the rain chances are. We’ll have to wait and see on that one. I can tell you this, it will be cooler for much of next week, but thankfully, temperatures should stay in the 70s during the days and in the 50s overnight.

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT.
Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT.(WYMT Weather)

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portion of US 23 in Pikeville shut down due to collision
One dead after Pikeville wreck shut down multiple lanes of US 23
Human skeletal remains found in eastern Kentucky
Human skeletal remains found in eastern Kentucky
Three people were arrested after a Magoffin County safety checkpoint
Three people arrested on drug charges at KSP checkpoint
Three people were arrested Saturday after Williamsburg Police searched a hotel.
Three-person drug ring arrested in Williamsburg after hotel search
Drug arrests
Seven arrested on drug charges in Knox County

Latest News

Mountain News at 11 - Cameron Aaron's 5/10/2023 Forecast
Mountain News at 11 - Cameron Aaron's 5/10/2023 Forecast
Mountain News at 7 - Cameron Aaron's 5/10/2023 Forecast
Mountain News at 7 - Cameron Aaron's 5/10/2023 Forecast
Mountain News at 5:30 - Cameron Aaron's 5/10/2023 Forecast
Mountain News at 5:30 - Cameron Aaron's 5/10/2023 Forecast
Tracking scattered rain chances to close out the work week