One more mainly dry day before scattered showers and storms return

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While we start the day dry, I don’t think we will end it that way. Make sure to put your rain gear in the car when you leave today, just in case.

Today and Tonight

Most spots will wake up to partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-50s on this Thursday. I think the majority of us stay dry, but I can’t rule out some stray rain chances late this afternoon or early this evening. Highs will climb into the low 80s later.

Scattered chances for showers and storms will be around tonight. Lows will drop into the mid-60s.

Extended Forecast

We will end the week with a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies and scattered chances for showers and storms on Friday. Some models keep them away until the afternoon and evening hours, but just keep the umbrellas handy all day. Highs will again get close to 80. Scattered chances continue Friday night as lows drop into the mid-60s.

Both weekend days look a little soggy at times, with scattered chances for showers and storms still plaguing us on Saturday and Sunday. Highs should still get close to 80, even with the rain. Lows will drop into the 60s.

The back-and-forth chances follow us into the new work and school week on Monday, but I think the deeper into the week we get, the less the rain chances are. We’ll have to wait and see on that one. I can tell you this, it will be cooler for much of next week, but thankfully, temperatures should stay in the 70s during the days and in the 50s overnight.

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (WYMT Weather)

