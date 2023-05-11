Man stabbed several times during fight outside Ky. bar

According to police, 19-year-old Kevin Sanders pulled a knife and stabbed another man three...
According to police, 19-year-old Kevin Sanders pulled a knife and stabbed another man three times during a physical altercation.(Richmond Police Dept.)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is accused of stabbing someone several times outside a Kentucky bar.

Police say it happened Wednesday night outside the Bluegrass Barrel House parking lot on K Street in Richmond.

According to police, 19-year-old Kevin Sanders pulled a knife and stabbed another man three times during a physical altercation.

Police say the man who was stabbed was taken to an area hospital and is currently stable.

We’re told officers arrested Sanders a short time later at his home. Sanders told police he stabbed the victim to prevent him from holding him down and possibly being assaulted by others.

Sanders told police that, in hindsight, it was stupid and that he should not have done it.

He was taken to the Madison County Detention Center on an assault charge.

