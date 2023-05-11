KSP investigating missing person case in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police is asking for your help in a missing persons case.

Troopers from the Pikeville post tell WYMT Tiffany Tackett, 40, was last seen on April 29th in the Beaver community of Floyd County.

Officials say they were contacted about the case on Tuesday.

Tackett is 5′3″, 120 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

If you have any information about where she may be, you are asked to contact KSP at 606-433-7711.

