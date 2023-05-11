Kentucky’s first round SEC Softball Tournament game postponed

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky softball’s first game of the SEC Softball Tournament against Florida has been postponed due to weather.

Kentucky is the nine-seed in this year’s tournament, slated to go up against eight-seed Florida in Game 5 in the first round. The two played in the final series of the regular season with Kentucky claiming the series.

Play in Fayetteville was paused due to weather with one inning remaining in Game 4 between South Carolina and Texas A&M.

Game 5 will air on the SEC Network as planned, with a time to be announced.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.