How Kentucky voters can check ballots before heading to the polls

The governor's race isn't the only item on the ballot in the 2023 primary.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Early voting is underway in Kentucky’s 2023 primary election, and the race for governor isn’t the only item on the ballot. To make sure you’re prepared before you head to the polls, WKYT is compiling a guide for voters.

How to check your ballot

Kentucky voters can see their ballots before voting by going to the state’s voter information portal.

The site includes information on polling locations, voter registration, and sample ballots,

To find your county’s ballot, click the sample ballot link on the website and select your county.

Each sample ballot will include questions from both the Republican and Democratic primaries, but voters can only vote in the primary for which they are registered.

How to find your polling place

Voters can find their polling places on the State Board of Election’s website.

The website sorts voting locations by county and includes information on where each county’s early voting location is.

Voters heading to the polls on Election Day can most often find their precinct’s polling place through their county clerk.

Fayette County residents can use this website to find their voting location.

How to vote early

Kentucky voters can vote before Election Day without an excuse.

The state requires three days of no-excuse early voting: Thursday, Friday, and Saturday before Election Day.

Fayette County’s early voting location is Kroger Field. The polls will be open there from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

How to learn more about this year’s candidates

WKYT has interviewed many candidates in some of this year’s biggest races.

Ryan Quarles, Mike Harmon, and Eric Deters participated in The Kentucky Debate hosted by WKYT and Transylvania University.

Frontrunners Daniel Cameron and Kelly Craft declined our invitations, but both have appeared as guests on Kentucky Newsmakers. You can find Cameron’s interview here, and Craft’s interview here.

What other races are on the ballot

Races vary by county and precinct.

Statewide races include the Democratic and Republican primaries for governor and agriculture commissioner.

Republicans statewide will also vote in primaries for secretary of state, auditor and treasurer.

Other notable races include a referendum to expand alcohol sales in Madison County.

Right now sales are only allowed in Richmond and some restaurants in Berea. Voting yes this year would make the whole county wet.

Kentucky’s 28th Senatorial District is holding a special election to replace Sen. Ralph Alvarado, who is now serving as health commissioner in Tennessee. His former district includes Bath County, Clark County, Menifee County, Montgomery County, and part of Fayette County.

Where to find results

WKYT will share election results online and on air as they come in Tuesday, Election Day.

You can watch WKYT’s special coverage of the election that evening from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the CW Lexington.

WKYT will also have election results coverage in later shows and on WKYT Mornings the day after the election.

