Graduating EKU students celebrate special accomplishments

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - More than 2,000 Eastern Kentucky University students will graduate on Friday.

We want to introduce you to a few outstanding students in the class of 2023.

One will graduate with three degrees; the other is finishing at 19 years old. How did they do it?

Kaitlin Coyle came to EKU’s campus with scholarships making her tuition free. On Friday, she’ll walk across the big stage, graduating with degrees in broadcasting, English and Spanish.

“even though I could graduate early, I didn’t want to waste a free education, so I decided to do three majors so I could graduate in four years,” Kaitlin said.

The 22-year-old, born in Italy, now living in Berea, says her mom was her motivator.

“My mom always says your education is a gift, so it was definitely worth it,” Kaitlin said.

But there were some very stressful days.

“I had two on-campus jobs, three majors and my mom was in the hospital, so that junior year was really hard for me,” Kaitlin said.

Kaitlin says, through it all, she kept her focus on the books. And it paid off; she will give the commencement speech on Friday.

“As long as you believe in yourself and you keep going, there’s nothing you can’t do,” Kaitlin said.

Friday is even more special for Kaitlin as she’ll graduate with her brother Patrick. At times you can find Kaitlin tutoring him.

“I don’t know if I could graduate if it wasn’t for her, I feel like,” Kaitlin said.

Kaitlin plans to go to Auburn University for her master’s. Her first time away from home.

Joanna Ouyang will get a degree in international business.

“I am graduating tomorrow at age 19, so that is pretty fun,” Joanna said.

Some semesters she took 21 hours, and she also tested out of some upper-level courses, so she accelerated through school. But she’s found balance. She doesn’t forget she’s still a teenager.

“Yeah, I like to play a lot,” Joanna said. “I like to hang out with friends and not study.”

Joanna is from Taiwan and says self-motivation is the key to success.

“I think if you can push yourself, you can go a long way.”

Joanna wants to be an entrepreneur and get her master’s at Harvard.

EKU will have three commencement ceremonies tomorrow starting at 9 a-m.

