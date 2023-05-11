Funding approved for Harlan County road expansion

US 421 South
US 421 South(WYMT)
By RJ Johnson
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - For more than 25 years, construction on US 421 between Harlan and Virginia has been paused.

Harlan County Judge Executive Dan Mosley said since being paused, it has not been completed.

“At one point in time, a large section of that highway was built, but the final three miles was left to be done,” he said.

He added that at the Harlan County Fiscal Court meeting, he was made aware of the $28 million in funding.

Mosley said they were able to get the funding with the help of Governor Andy Beshear, State Representative Adam Bowling and Senator Johnny Turner.

He explained that this project will impact a lot of people.

“This is one of the areas that is kind of a front door of our county, and we want to make sure that people have a safe road to travel on. Right now, with that mountain, it is really unsafe, especially for school buses encountering commercial vehicles, and we are excited to see this project back and very thankful that it has been selected for funding,” he said.

Mosley added that this is needed for economic development and safety concerns.

“We have a lot of people that come to our county through that area, especially for a tourism perspective, a lot of people bring in their off-road vehicles in to enjoy our mountain trails, plus residents that live in the area that travel back and forth for healthcare or other reasons between Virginia, Tennessee and into Kentucky,” he explained.

He said there is no expected date for when construction will resume, but that it will be discussed next week.

