Families of fallen London officers presented with Medals of Valor

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The families of two fallen London Police officers were presented with Medals of Valor for National Police Week.

The Medal of Valor is the highest honor that can be given to an officer for heroism in the line of duty under dangerous situations.

The widow and son of Lieutenant Travis Hurley were presented with the Medal of Valor after Lt. Hurley died in January of 2022.

The Medal of Valor was also presented to the widow and mother of Sergeant Logan Medlock, who was hit by a drunk driver in October.

Sgt. Medlock’s family was also presented with the inaugural Sgt. Logan Medlock Award, which will be given to officers who are severely hurt in the line of duty.

