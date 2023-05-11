East Ridge’s Braxton Stanley signs with UPIKE

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The UPIKE Bears picked themselves up a gem right in their backyard.

East Ridge guard Braxton Stanley signed his letter of intent to play men’s basketball at UPIKE on Thursday afternoon.

Stanley, who averaged over 20 points per game for the Warriors this past season, says he’s excited to move up to the college level, especially with his experience at Appalachian Wireless Arena.

“(It) kind of feels like home,” Stanley said. “Going down there, I feel comfortable playing there and it’s going to be great.”

